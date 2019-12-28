Akoko community protests incessant accidents by heavy duty vehicles | The Guardian Nigeria News

Residents of Iwaro/Oka Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday trooped out in large numbers and peacefully protested over incessant killings through accidents caused by heavy-duty vehicles.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions like, ”Don’t turn our community into a ghost town”, “Our lives matter’’; No Solution, No Peace”; and “We are tired of accidents on Akungba/Oka Road”.

Others inscriptions were: “Ondo State Government (ODSG) construct an alternative road on Akungba/Oka Road”; and “Incessant accidents make us homeless.’’

The protesters barricaded the Iwaro Oka road, preventing vehicular movement.

They noted that they had lost many lives and property worth millions of naira to the incessant accidents.

The Chairman of Iwaro Oka Community Union, Dele Ologbese, said the union decided to organise the protest due to the menace caused by drivers of heavy-duty trucks.

Ologbese said the town had…