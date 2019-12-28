Duke urges Nigerians to emulate Olumba Olumba Obu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has described Leader Olumba Olumba Obu (OOO) of the Brotherhood Cross and Star as an exemplary leader with good leadership qualities. Duke disclosed this in Calabar while presenting a key note address at the maiden edition of the Public Lecture held in honour of Olumba Obu.

While speaking at the lecture, with theme; ‘Servant Leadership and the Might of Meekness’ that drew participants in their numbers from across the world, Duke said the state is blessed to have Obu, noting that the bane of the society today is having people in leadership positions who do not have leadership qualities. “A leader must not be too far from his people otherwise the people will scatter and the people must at all times take ownership of the initiatives and programme of the leader and this is best exemplified by the good shepherd who is always looking out at all times for his sheep.”

Speaking also, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda,…