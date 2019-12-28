“I’m coming back”: Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on six-month deal | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 15, 2012 AC Milan’s Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicks and score a penalty during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match AC Milan vs Arsenal at San Siro stadium in Milan. Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with Serie A side AC Milan with the option of an additional year, the Italian club said in a statement on December 27, 2019. Ibrahimovic played for two seasons between 2010 and 2012 with Milan, helping them to their last Serie A title. The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy last month following the club’s elimination from the Major League Soccer playoffs. Giuseppe CACACE / AFP
Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with struggling Serie A side AC Milan with the option of an additional year, the Italian club confirmed on Friday.
“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” the 38-year-old said on the club’s…