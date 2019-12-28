Ooni of Ife appoints Olota as coordinator of Ogunfunminire rebirth





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunlusi, Ojaja 11, has appointed the Olota of Otta, Oba Professor Adeyemi Abdul Kabir Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun 11, as the coordinator of the Olofin Ogunfunminire Descendants Rebirth. In a letter he personally signed, Ooni Ogunwusi said the Olota was chosen as the coordinator of the rebirth because he […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper