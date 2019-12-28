Watch: Naira Marley Drops Highly Anticipated Video For "Tesumole"





Marlians! Come Forward… Controversial Nigerian artiste Naira Marley has finally released the official video for his latest single Tesumole. The song which he released early in the month along with a new dance move became an internet sensation almost immediately. I mean, it’s Naira Marley; he has gradually won the hearts of Nigerians (both young […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper