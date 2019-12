Yemi Alade has gifted her fans with a new video for “Lai Lai” off her album Woman of steel released mid-2019. Woman of Steel which turned out to be a perfect blend of different genres; from a Latino vibe in “Give Dem”, Afrobeat numbers like “Vibe”, “Nobody” and highlife gems like “Yeba”, the provocative Duncan […]

The post Watch: Yemi Alade Drops Visuals For "Lai Lai" Off Woman of Steel Album appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper