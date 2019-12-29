



Edo State deputy governor Philip Shaibu, has debunked reports that armed men attacked his home. Shaibu’s spokesman Ebomhiana Musa in an interview in Benin, described the reports as misguided information capable of causing panic in the family of the deputy governor. Reports on Saturday said unknown gunmen attacked the deputy governor’s family. The reports also […]

The post Edo deputy governor debunks report of gunmen attack on family appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper