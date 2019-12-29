Everton feel Ancelotti bounce as Brighton, Watford secure much-needed wins | The Guardian Nigeria News

Everton’s renaissance under Carlo Ancelotti continued as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s double earned a 2-1 win at Newcastle, whilst Brighton and Watford secured big wins in their battle to avoid relegation.

Ancelotti’s reign at Goodison Park got off to a flying start thanks Calvert-Lewin’s winner against Burnley on Boxing Day and the in-form England under-21 international was the Toffees’ hero once more on Tyneside.

Calvert-Lewin rewarded a bright start from the visitors and an adventurous line-up from Ancelotti as he swept home after the ball ricocheted around the Newcastle box.

The Magpies responded well to falling behind, though, and deservedly equalised early in the second period through Fabian Schar.

However, Newcastle was level for only eight minutes as they were caught by Everton’s pace on the break when Richarlison squared for Calvert-Lewin to slide in for his 10th goal of the season.

Victory takes Everton above Newcastle into the top half of the table.

