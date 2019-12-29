Federal lawmaker kicks against N37 billion budget for NASS renovation | The Guardian Nigeria News

A member of the House Representatives has kicked against the plan to spend N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

Bamidele Salam, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, said the National Assembly does “not need a 37 billion Naira renovation of that edifice.”

“Apart from the Chambers of the NASS which need some upgrade in the audio and recording system, the entire structure needs no renovation more than our classrooms, hospitals and roads which are mostly in a decrepit condition,” Salam said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“As an advocate of an aggressive microcredit strategy for job creation, I would rather want to see 370,000 small businesses get 100k interest free loan within 12 months rather than have 1 edifice swallow that sum within the same period,” he said.

He also said he will put opinion forward on the floor of the House of Representatives when the House reconvenes…