American rapper Juicy J has apologized to his fans for his role in promoting drug use. The 44 years old rapper tweeted on Friday: “If I inspired anybody to do drugs, I apologize,” he tweeted. If I inspired anybody to do drugs I apologize — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 28, 2019 In recent times, a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper