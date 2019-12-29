Martial double fires Man United in Newcastle rout | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (R) and Newcastle United’s English head coach Steve Bruce (L) arrive for the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 26, 2019. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Manchester United to show some consistency after Anthony Martial’s double and a Mason Greenwood rocket sealed a 4-1 win against Newcastle.

Solskjaer’s side slumped to an embarrassing 2-0 defeat at lowly Watford last weekend to raise fresh questions about the United manager’s ability to inspire his players.

When Matty Longstaff put Newcastle ahead in the first half on Thursday, Solskjaer’s critics were sharpening their knives again.

But Martial rode to Solskjaer’s rescue with the equaliser and Greenwood’s thunderbolt put United ahead before Marcus Rashford rounded off the first-half blitz.

Martial netted again after the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR