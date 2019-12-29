Oshiomhole faces fresh Edo palaver | The Guardian Nigeria News

Few hours to the New Year, more troubles seem to becoming the way of the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole. A chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, vowed on Sunday that he would stage “a massive Oshiomhole Must Go Protest nationwide’’ early in the New Year.

“I’m championing a massive Oshiomhole Must Go protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation,’’ Adjoto, told party members at his country home at Ikakumo in Igarraland in Edo.

“The protest will be unabated until Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries the APC,’’ said Adjoto, the immediate past speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The APC chieftain, who is currently the special adviser to Gov. Godwin Obaseki, said he would soon open “a can of worms that would seal the political fate of Oshiomhole’’.

According to him, the can of worms when opened, will make Edo people to stone the former Edo…