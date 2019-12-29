Saraki reacts to Kwara State taking over family property





Former Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki Saturday said Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq crossed the line of decency for taking over his family land. Saraki in a statement accused AbdulRazaq of using his office to allegedly erase the legacies of his late father, Abubakar Olusola Saraki, who was a former governor of the state. Kwara […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper