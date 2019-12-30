Buhari places travel restrictions on ministers, agency heads, others





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has placed travel restrictions on ministers, presidential aides, heads of agencies and other top officials of the government. Announcing the restrictions at a press conference, Nigeria’s information and culture minister Lai Mohammed said all travelling by the government officials must be beneficial to the interest of the country, according to the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper