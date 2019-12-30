Federal lawmakers kick against N37 billion for renovation, say budget not discussed in House





At least two other House of Representatives members have spoken against plans to spend N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. Akin Alabi from Egbeda/Ona Area Federal Constituency, Oyo State and Legor Idagbo from Bekwarra, Obanliku and Obudu Federal Constituency, Cross Rivers State, said spending such amount on the renovation is in […]

