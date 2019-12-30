Stakeholders seek diasporans’ support for real estate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Experts in real estate business have called for concerted efforts aimed at attracting Nigerians in the Diaspora to support the industry, and other investments in the country.

The experts, who spoke at Wealth Expo in New Jersey, urged Nigerians in the diaspora to active part in the sector. Managing Director of Modaville Realties Plus, Mopelola Kola-lawal, said the expo is to adequately inform and educate citizens who may not know the building industry.

According top her, it has become necessary to restore confidence and build a positive image of the estate market, “We traverse the USA severally and burdened with the sad tales of how people lost huge sum of money trying to invest in building estates in Nigeria. We have come out to rebrand the industry.”

Also, the Principal Partner, Estatelinks Limited, Mr. Gbenga Olaniyan argued extensively that they want to take advantage of 17 to 22 million housing deficit to invest heavily in the real estate market.He equally added that in…