U.K. 'Mistakenly' Publishes Home Addresses Of Top Celebrities





British officials have tendered an apology after mistakenly publishing the home addresses of more than 1,000 people who received special honors including singers Elton John and Olivia Newton-John. The list also included Oscar-winning film directors, senior politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and people in sensitive defense roles. It occurred late Friday, December 27 when the Cabinet Office posted […]

