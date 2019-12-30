Why Nigerians may be poorer in 2020, by manufacturers | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Predict high cost of doing business, lower per capita income

Nigerians’ hope of a better economic outlook in 2020 may not be realised unless some lingering challenges are addressed and the anxieties about more taxes, unfavorable government policies and higher inflation are doused, some members of the organised private sector have stated. The manufacturers and operators in the services sector expressed worry that the familiar challenges of inadequate electricity supply and high cost of self-generated energy, as well as multiple taxation and overregulation, remain rife in the business space.

Nigeria’s improvement on the ease of doing business ranking notwithstanding, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in its 2020 outlook, stated that the nation would witness a high cost of doing business, as the challenge of infrastructure deficit lingers and the consumer’s purchasing power…