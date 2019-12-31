2020: FRSC calls for collective vigilance against accidents





The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged Nigerians to be vigilant against the menace of road traffic accidents in the country. Oyeyemi who disclosed in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Tuesday in Abuja added that joint effort remained the panacea for dealing […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper