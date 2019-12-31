



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency. Mr Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday. Artimas said that Ahmad, a renewable […]

The post Buhari appoints new MD for Rural Electrification Agency appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper