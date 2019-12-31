Burna Boy And Rema's Songs Make Barack Obama’s 2019 "Songs Of The Year"





Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of 2019 and our very own stars made it to his list. From Lizzo’s “Juice”, Wale & Jeremih’s “On Chill”, to Beyoncé & Jay Z’s “Mood 4 Eva” and our very own Mavin Records‘ Rema’s “Iron Man” (also featured in the Obama’s summer playlist) and Burna Boy’s “Anybody” who were the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper