Byrson Tiller And Girlfriend Kendra Bailey Welcomes DaughterGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

American singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey have welcomed their first child together.

Bailey shared a photo of newborn daughter’s feet on her Instagram page. She captioned the image with the baby’s name “Kelly Jade Tiller”.

In the comment section, Tiller shared a heartfelt message about their daughter’s birth.

“Still in awe. She’s really here and I can’t stop kissing her face. We love you Kelly Jade.”

Tiller on his own Instagram page shared an image in which he held the baby in an embrace.

“Welcome home Kelly 💛🌞🌻 @_kendrabailey”, he captioned.

Bryson has another daughter, six-year-old Harley, from a previous relationship.

Bryson Tiller started his career in 2011, releasing the debut mixtape titled Killer Instinct Vol.1. Tiller initially gained notable recognition following the release of his debut single, “Don’t”, which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tiller’s debut studio album, Trapsoul…