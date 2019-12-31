



Nigeria’s anti-graft agency- the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani. Sani, according to the EFCC was arrested for for allegedly extorting $10,000 from a businessman, Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors who has a case pending with the anti-graft agency. “The EFCC operators […]

The post EFCC arrests Shehu Sani appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper