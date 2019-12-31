Ex-BBNaija Housemate Tacha Ends Management Deal With TeeBillzGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

It appears Tacha and Teebillz won’t be entering the new year on the same team.

The Big Brother Naija star, real name Tacha Akide, has announced the end of her management deal with Teebillz‘s talent management company, Billz Vizion.

Recall that right after Tacha’s disqualification from the BBNaija ‘Pepper dem’ show, Teebillz offered to make her the “biggest brand out of Africa,” saying “Tacha is the Kim K of Africa”, there’s no knowledge of whether his promises were kept or not.

However, in a statement shared on her Instagram page, she pointed out that both herself and her now former manager, Teebillz reviewed the contract and “mutually agreed” to discontinue even though reasons behind this is wasn’t stated.

To this regard, Teebillz also announced that both parties “passed a unanimous resolution to disengage the services rendered” , in other words, they…