Jigawa local council bans opposite sexes from meeting at night





The Kirikasamma Local Government Area in Jigawa State has enacted a law that bans members of the opposite sex from meeting at night. The local government information officer, Sanusi Doro, said the council chairman, Salisu Kubayo, signed the law after ten councilors of the local government area unanimously agreed to it during a council meeting. […]

