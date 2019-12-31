



Kano state government has suspended its ban of opposite sexes riding in the same tricycle in the metropolis. Commander General Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina revealed the suspension on a live program on local radio station Tuesday in Kano. Sheikh Ibn-Sina stressed that government decision was to enable wider consultation before the enforcement of […]

The post Kano suspends police banning opposite sexes from boarding same tricycle appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper