A wild leopard has killed a two-year-old boy outside his home in a village in central Nepal, a local officer said on Tuesday. The boy was left alone outside his home on Monday when the animal pounced on him, said Rudra Prasad Pangeni, chief district officer of Tanahu district. “The leopard dragged him one kilometre […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper