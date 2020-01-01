26,000 babies will be born in Nigeria today, 392,078 globally, says UNICEF | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that no fewer than 26,039 babies will be born in Nigeria today being New Year’s Day.

Babies born Nigeria today will account for almost seven per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born on New Year’s Day globally, the third-highest in the world, after India and China.

UNICEF revealed that India will have the highest number of newborns as 67,385 babies would be born in that country followed by China with 46,299, while 16,787 babies would be born in Pakistan, 13,020 in Indonesia, 10,452 in the United States of America, 10,247 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and 8,494 in Ethiopia.

However, Fiji in the Pacific will most likely deliver 2020’s first baby, the United States, it’s last and globally, over half of the births are estimated to take place in eight countries.

Nigeria Representative of UNICEF, Peter Hawkins, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday lamented that for millions of newborns in Nigeria…