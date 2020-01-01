“Captain America” Actress Stabs Her Own Mother To DeathGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mollie Fitzgerald who played a minor role in the film “Captain America: The First Avenger” has been accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.

Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, the Kansas City Star and multiple local TV stations reported.

The actress was charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Mollie Fitzgerald is accused in the death of her mother, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, 68, who authorities say was found dead Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home.

The daughter was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, according to county jail records. Her bond was set at $500,000 bond and she is due in court Thursday.

Although Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role as Stark Girl in 2011’s “Captain America,” her IMDb page shows she has…