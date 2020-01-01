Civil servants crowd ATMs after FG payment of new minimum wage arrears | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bank Customers, especially civil servants have continued to throng ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) areas around the FCT and environs to withdraw money for their last-minute shopping and outings for the yuletide.

The Federal civil servants commended the Federal Government for keeping to its promise to pay the arrears of the new minimum wage which came into effect in April 2019.

Some of the customers, mostly government workers told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the prompt withdrawal followed the payment of the arrears of the new minimum wage by the Federal Government on Monday.

Mrs Chikamso Nwobodo, a civil servant who reside at Nyanya, said the payment of the minimum wage arrears came as a surprise to her.

“I was saving some money to settle my children’s school fees by January but as soon as I received the alert for the minimum wage arrears, I was overjoyed as I needed to buy some food items for the New Year also.

“I know the Federal Government promised they will pay the…