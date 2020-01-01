



The Federal Government says it will complete 47 ongoing road projects, including those leading to the nation ports, and major bridges including substantial work on the Second Niger Bridge in 2020. President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this in a letter to Nigerians to commemorate the New Year, which was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in […]

The post FG to inaugurate 47 road projects, 13 Housing Estates, others in 2020 – Buhari appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper