Firework Kills Man In Front Of Fiance On New Year Eve In ThailandGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gary McLaren, 50, died after a firework exploded in his face in the New Year with his Thai fiancee and friends in the party resort of Pattaya, eastern Thailand, on December 31 according to a report by Daily Mail.

Mr. McLaren, who was originally from Corby, Northamptonshire, had been partying at the Miami A Go-Go bar before stepping outside and trying to light a 50cm cardboard tube packed with fireworks.

According to onlookers, his initial attempts to light the fireworks failed, but he succeeded on a second attempt, causing smoke to pour out of the tube.

The fireworks then exploded in his face, knocking him to the ground.

Police and medics were called and performed chest compressions on Mr. McLaren, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed Mr McLaren’s partner, Jasmine, weeping and hugging his body.

Posting on Facebook after the accident, she wrote: