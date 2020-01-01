Labour to prioritise implementation of minimum wage in 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The conclusion of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage and its subsequent implementation of minimum wage at the state level will form the fulcrum of labour movement’s priority this year.

In its New Year message in Abuja yesterday, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, said labour would pursue implementation of the minimum wage at the state level with dedication.

While urging recalcitrant states to begin the process in earnest, NLC stated that it will be unable to guarantee industrial harmony in such states adding, “We implore states yet to implement the new national minimum wage and those yet to begin negotiation with labour on the consequential wage adjustment to speedily do the needful.

“In tandem with our position as adopted and communicated after a stakeholders’ meeting on December 11, 2019, organised labour will not guarantee industrial harmony in states that fail to implement the new national minimum wage by December 31,…