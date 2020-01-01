Minimum Wage: Kwara Govt sets up implementation committee to deliver in 3 months





The Kwara Government on Tuesday in Ilorin inaugurated a 13-man Minimum Wage implementation Committee for the state. The committee has three weeks to work and give the government direction, with recommendations that would assist it to successfully implement the new minimum wage. Mr Kayode Alabi, the state’s Deputy Governor, represented Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq where he […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper