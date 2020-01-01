



Mr Momoh Aliyu, a financial expert says Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit requires borrowing to meet the desired revenue generation to propel accelerated development. Aliyu said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. Reacting on the rising debt profile of the country, he said Nigeria had a huge deficit in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper