Barca and Real continue title tussle ahead of Super Cup | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barcelona and Real Madrid recommence their war of attrition on Saturday as Spanish league action returns briefly before the pair controversially head off to Saudi Arabia for next weekend’s Super Cup.

League leaders and defending champions Barcelona have an easy trip to cross town rivals Espanyol, who are floundering at the bottom of the table.

However Espanyol hired former Barca player Abelardo Fernandez in the hope of turning their fortunes around after losing to second-bottom Leganes just before the Christmas break.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barca are unbeaten in all competitions since the start of November and sit two points ahead of Real Madrid despite some below-par performances.

Madrid meanwhile return to action off the back of three straight draws before the break, including a goalless stalemate in the politically charged ‘Clasico’ in December.

They have a trickier task than Barca too, with another derby against a Getafe side showing that their fifth-placed finish last…