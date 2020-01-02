Court gives EFCC nod to detain Adoke for additional 14 days





Justice A.O. Musa of Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, granted the application of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), to keep the former attorney general and minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke in its custody for additional 14 days preparatory to his arraignment. In granting the application, the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper