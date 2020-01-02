Declare state of emergency on education, NANS urges South-west governors





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the governors in the South-west to declare a state of emergency on education in the region. Kowe Abiodun, South-west Coordinator of NANS made the call in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday. Abiodun noted that education remained the bedrock of any nation’s development, saying that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper