Disquiet as debts, low revenue usher Nigeria into new year | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Govt’s deficits exceed N1trillion in nine months

• Recurrent expenditure, borrowing costs to jolt economy

• ‘Information minister not well informed on debts’

A Financial blow stares Nigeria in the face in 2020. No thanks to the sombre mix of an $83 billion debt; rising recurrent expenditure; increased cost of debt servicing; sustained fall in revenue; and about $22 billion debt plan waiting for legislative approval. Things could even get worse if anticipated punches from the global economy – like Brexit, the United States-China trade war, and interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve Bank hit below the belt.

The nation’s debt stock, currently at $83billion, with huge debt service provision in excess of N2.3 trillion in 2019, is set to rise in 2020 by about $22 billion as the National Assembly looks into the debt plans.The culprit is the country’s revenue challenge, which has remained non-responsive in the last five years, even as borrowings persist: this indicates…