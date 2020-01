A French citizen and native of Angola has died in the custody of US immigration agents, they said on Wednesday, the latest in a number of deaths during a US crackdown on illegal immigrants. A statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the person only as “a 40-year-old native of Angola and citizen of […]

The post French citizen dead in US custody appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper