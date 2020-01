Lindsay Lohan seems ready to activate ‘Vision 2020″ too. In a New Year’s Eve interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Lohan said she expects to move back to the U.S. to spend the year reviving her work as an actor and singer. “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me […]

