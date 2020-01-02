Nick Gordon, Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown DeadGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, found liable for her death after giving her a “toxic cocktail,” has himself died aged 30, his lawyer told AFP Wednesday.

Brown, 22, died in 2015 and was the only child of pop legend Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown.

The lawyer, Joe Habachy, said he could not discuss how his longtime client Nick Gordon died.

“I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” the Atlanta-based Habachy told AFP by email.

In November 2016 a US judge ordered Gordon to pay more than $36 million in a wrongful death…