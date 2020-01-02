



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a trading surplus of ₦13.23billion in October 2019. This represented an increase of 54 per cent compared to ₦8.59 billion surpluses posted in September 2019. The Corporation disclosed this in its Monthly Financial and Operation Report (MFOR) for the month of October released in Abuja, on Wednesday. The […]

The post NNPC records N13.23bn trade surplus in October appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper