Taiwan's top military officer killed in chopper crash





Taiwan’s top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash-landed in the mountains Thursday, the defence ministry said. Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen. Five others have been rescued. Shen, 62, and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper