Why Nigerians must crush Tinubu’s presidential ambition | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sir: The worst shame of Major General Muhammadu Buhari (GMB), as Nigeria’s President, is that his government is still talking about fuel subsidy, fifth year into his rule, characterised by worst carnage, worst human rights violations, worst corruption and worst economy. He adds protection of the Fulani herdsmen terrorists to the unjustifiable war against the Boko Haram Islamic sect-community of men, women and children that did not attack anybody until attacked. He doubles himself as the self-appointed Petroleum Minister, and is recovering looted funds without any accountability. Yet, Ahmed Bola Tinubu worked for the reelection of GMB; the most brutal President Nigeria has ever had, the same way he supported truncation of rotational presidency by Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan, who radicalised Boko Haram into a fully blown terrorist organisation.

Those who are praising Tinubu for demolishing people’s houses and shops in the names of “shanties” and “road expansion” will…