Gunmen have killed no fewer than 19 people in Tawari community in the Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community. The Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, Mr Williams Anya, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of […]

The post Gunmen attack Kogi community, kill 19, burn houses appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper