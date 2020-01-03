Justin Bieber Returns With New Song "Yummy"





OnFollowing a five-year hiatus, Canadian singer Justin Bieber makes a comeback with new single “Yummy”. “Yummy” is the first track from Bieber’s forthcoming fifth studio album, a follow up to his 2015 album Progress. The yet-to-be-titled album promises to be an R&B project. Not pop. r&bieber @poobear — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 2, 2020 Watch the lyric […]

