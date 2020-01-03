Klopp calls for end to England’s fixture mayhem | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday stepped up his calls to protect players from burn-out after claiming England’s festive fixture pile-up was bad for the sport.

Klopp is one of a growing number of Premier League managers frustrated by the demands placed on top-flight teams by England’s domestic competitions and television’s unquenchable thirst to show the games.

Liverpool is down to 12 fit senior outfield players after a host of injuries in recent weeks, while Tottenham star Harry Kane suffered a torn hamstring on New Year’s Day and Newcastle lost four players in one match.

Klopp believes coaches and football people should be included in the discussion with the sport’s governing bodies and television companies to ensure a…