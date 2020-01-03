Makinde defends inauguration of caretaker committees | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has defended his recent inauguration of Caretaker Committees in the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). Makinde defended his action in a statement signed by Mr Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, on Friday in Ibadan.

The governor’s reaction followed an allegation by the former council chairmen in the state under the aegis of the Association of Local Governments (ALGON) that he disobeyed a court by inaugurating the committees.

It would be recalled that the 33 council chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 6, 2019, got a court injunction restraining the state government and its agents from sacking them.

However, the Makinde-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration after its inauguration on May 29, 2019, dissolved the local governments, citing illegality in the council election that brought in the…