A Nigerian Muslim woman was sent home from her job in Fort Worth, Dallas, for wearing hijab to work on Monday. Folake Adebola said she converted to Islam in August but started working at the Chicken Express restaurant in October. She’s been at the restaurant for about three months. Although Monday was the first time […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper